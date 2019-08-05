South Africa: SA Scientists Gather Cold Facts About Global Warming

5 August 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tony Carnie

There is a sense of irony when our scientists have to travel to one of the coldest corners of the Earth to get a better handle on why the planet is getting hotter.

Deep down near Antarctica, a 92-strong team of South African scientists aboard the SA Agulhas II has been wrapped up very warmly since leaving Cape Town last month.

Last week, for example, the air temperature was -19 °C, (or nearly -45 °C when combined with the wind chill factor) while travelling through the Roaring Forties and Furious Fifties.

The Agulhas - South Africa's R1.3-billion state of the art ice-breaking polar research vessel - is on a 21-day, 6,600km long "winter cruise" deep in the Southern Ocean as part of a major international climate change research project known as SCALE.

During the research cruise, the scientists have been gathering and carving up "ice pancakes", deploying a fleet of undersea robotic gliders and collecting a host of data from the sea and air to help solve some of the complex riddles of the global heating crisis.

Dr Sandy Thomalla, principal scientist of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

