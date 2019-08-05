Zimbabwe: HIV Positive Teen Jailed 16 Years for Raping, Infecting Girl (4)

5 August 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mashonaland East Correspondent

Marondera — A 19 year-old Goromonzi man who is HIV positive has been slapped with a 16 year jail term after he was found guilty of raping and infecting a four year-old girl with the virus.

Tatenda Kembo was last week found guilty and convicted by a Marondera regional magistrate, Clever Tsikwa at the end of a full trial on charges of raping the minor girl last March.

The State, led Morgan Dube told the regional court that on March 23 this year, Kembo, a farm worker in Goromonzi, saw the girl playing with another seven year-old girl before he called the two minors into his bedroom.

According to the State, once inside the bedroom, Kembo went on to grab the four year-old girl and raped her once while the other minor watched.

He then dismissed them and threatened them with death if they revealed to anyone what had transpired.

However, on leaving Kembo's bedroom, the girls were spotted by a neighbour, Abigail Nhota who questioned them on what they were doing in Kembo's room. The girls narrated to her what had transpired and Nhota went on to report the matter to the four year-old girl's mother.

A report was made to the police on the same day leading to Kembo's arrest.

The girl was referred to Marondera hospital where tests showed she had been raped and infected with the HIV.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Health
Southern Africa
AIDS
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Somali President Gives Up U.S. Citizenship
Somali President Gives Up U.S. Citizenship
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.