Zimbabwe: HIV Positive Teen Jailed 16 Years for Raping, Infecting Girl (4)

Marondera — A 19 year-old Goromonzi man who is HIV positive has been slapped with a 16 year jail term after he was found guilty of raping and infecting a four year-old girl with the virus.
Tatenda Kembo was last week found guilty and convicted by a Marondera regional magistrate, Clever Tsikwa at the end of a full trial on charges of raping the minor girl last March.
The State, led Morgan Dube told the regional court that on March 23 this year, Kembo, a farm worker in Goromonzi, saw the girl playing with another seven year-old girl before he called the two minors into his bedroom.
According to the State, once inside the bedroom, Kembo went on to grab the four year-old girl and raped her once while the other minor watched.
He then dismissed them and threatened them with death if they revealed to anyone what had transpired.
However, on leaving Kembo's bedroom, the girls were spotted by a neighbour, Abigail Nhota who questioned them on what they were doing in Kembo's room. The girls narrated to her what had transpired and Nhota went on to report the matter to the four year-old girl's mother.
A report was made to the police on the same day leading to Kembo's arrest.
The girl was referred to Marondera hospital where tests showed she had been raped and infected with the HIV.
