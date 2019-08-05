Kenyan Stars Get Byes in ITF Women's Tour

Three Kenyans have been give byes to the main draw of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Women's Tour that starts Mondayat Peponi School.
Kenya's top ranked Angela Okutoyi, Faith Nyabera and Judith Nkatha will start to feature in the main draw that gets underway Tuesday featuring 24 players.
The championship, which has attracted 35 players from 15 countries, will see 11 players battling in the qualifying round for the eight available slots in the main draw.
Three Kenyans Shania Gadhia, Roselida Asumwa and Alicia Owegi are among the 11 players facing off in the qualifying round.
ITF supervisor Patrick Kamuhia disclosed that the main draw will be done at the end of the qualifying round.
"We are ready for the event despite several withdraws from Russia, Nigeria, Poland, United Kingdom, USA and Venezuela," said Kamuhia.
Owegi will take to the court against Julia Konishi Camargo Silva from Brazil at 11am, while Asumwa faces India's Prasad Deeka Manju at 2pm.
Gadhia is pitted against another Indian player Vibhasree Gowda at 2pm.
