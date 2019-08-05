Nigeria: Ndidi, Chukwueze, Iwobi Ranked Nigeria's Best Three in Europe

Three Super Eagles stars have been ranked the best three Nigerian players in Europe over the last six months by CIES Football Observatory.
The Switzerland-based football research group rated players in Europe's top five leagues on a match-by-match basis by taking into account the pitch production and efficiency at both individual and collective level.
Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi, Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze and Arsenal's Alex Iwobi were the highest-ranked Nigerian players in that order.
Of the 861 players ranked, Ndidi finished in 238th position with a score of 76.6, Chukwueze was ranked 317th and was awarded 75.0, while Iwobi was the 384th ranked player with a score of 73.6.
The three players were key members of the Super Eagles squad that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and with the exception of Chukwueze, they were utilized in every single game.
Udinese's William Troost-Ekong (718th, 68.2) and Chelsea-owned defender Kenneth Omeruo (722nd, 68.1) complete the top five Nigerian players in Europe.
