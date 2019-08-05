Africa: The Hidden History of Arab Slavery in Africa, and Why UCT Should Not Ignore It

document

The most important historical relation between Arab society and the black people of east and southern Africa was the Arab slave trade, which continued for well over 1,300 years and developed into the Islamic slave trade.

I find inconsistency and hypocrisy in the University of Cape Town's invitation to the US academic Dr Steven Salaita to deliver the TB Davie Memorial Lecture on Academic Freedom on Wednesday 7 August 2019 under the banner: "The inhumanity of academic freedom".

The University has stated that during Salaita's address, "He will explore academic freedom in relation to the conditions of humanity 'in the midst of brutal inequality'. He will argue that academic freedom is a myth, prioritised over the political movements it is meant to protect."

I see online that Salaita's published works include Anti-Arab Racism in the USA: Where it Comes From and What it Means for Politics (2006), Arab American Literary Fictions, Cultures and Politics (2007) and Modern Arab American Fiction: A Reader's Guide (2011).

