Africa: The Hidden History of Arab Slavery in Africa, and Why UCT Should Not Ignore It

The most important historical relation between Arab society and the black people of east and southern Africa was the Arab slave trade, which continued for well over 1,300 years and developed into the Islamic slave trade.
I find inconsistency and hypocrisy in the University of Cape Town's invitation to the US academic Dr Steven Salaita to deliver the TB Davie Memorial Lecture on Academic Freedom on Wednesday 7 August 2019 under the banner: "The inhumanity of academic freedom".
The University has stated that during Salaita's address, "He will explore academic freedom in relation to the conditions of humanity 'in the midst of brutal inequality'. He will argue that academic freedom is a myth, prioritised over the political movements it is meant to protect."
I see online that Salaita's published works include Anti-Arab Racism in the USA: Where it Comes From and What it Means for Politics (2006), Arab American Literary Fictions, Cultures and Politics (2007) and Modern Arab American Fiction: A Reader's Guide (2011).
Yet the most important historical relation between Arab society and the black people of east and southern Africa was the Arab slave trade, which continued for well over 1,300 years and developed into the Islamic slave...
Read the full story on Daily Maverick.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.