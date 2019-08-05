Uganda: One Dead, 13 Hospitalized in Mbale Accident

One person died on spot and 13 others were admitted at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital following an accident that occurred Saturday along Mbale-Tirinyi high way.

The accident which happened at around 3PM at a place commonly known as Dippo, involved a commuter taxi registration number UBA 698B which was heading to Kampala from Mbale.

After driving for about two kilometres from Mbale, the driver reportedly lost control and the car plunged into a trench.

Mr Paul Kiberu, an eye witness blamed the accident on the driver for speeding. He said that the driver wanted to overtake a vehicle ahead of him and that is how he lost control.

Mr Robert Tukei, the Elgon region Police spokesman confirmed the accident and identified the deceased as Fatima, a resident of Maluku Adra.

He said that the accident is believed to have been caused by speeding.

"It's unfortunate that we have lost one person and 13 others are admitted in hospital. But we suspect the accident was caused by speeding," he added. Tukei cautioned the drivers against reckless driving.