South Africa: Social Media - Where Facts Die and Divisions Break the Country

analysis

In the 'war' between Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and President Cyril Ramaphosa, facts no longer matter. Weaponised by the social media, it is only the tip of a Brobdingnagian-sized iceberg which could sink South Africa.

Within SA politics at present, there is a series of interlocking arguments about how certain problems should be resolved. Various actors and politicians (and other office-bearers) try to give the impression of managing to convince a majority to support their point of view. In the middle of this complex set of simultaneous battles is a bulging contest between Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and President Cyril Ramaphosa and his allies.

It is clear that this is a fight in which facts are casualties. Facts no longer have the power to change minds and win arguments. The actors in this conflict are not trying to convince "the other side" of their point of view or expect to have their "views" changed. Instead, the aim is to double down on their own position and keep getting ever-more energetic support from their own core constituencies. South Africa is an already divided society. A conflict of this kind only serves to deepen that chasm.

On Sunday 4 August, it emerged...