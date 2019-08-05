South African Democracy Dies, Fascist Populism Rises, and What Happens Next

analysis

A patronage syndicate at war with itself cannot govern.

"Fragile democracies have one advantage over solid ones: they know when they're over" -- The Edge of Democracy.

1.

Across the world, a contagion has spread. It has attacked parliaments and legislatures and senates and congresses, wiping out centuries of democratic precedent. In our own little post-colonial vegetable patch, much of this goes politely unmentioned. In particular, the death of British parliamentary democracy has passed almost without comment -- a silent scream of subconscious panic that seems to ask: if it can happen to the old boss, what chance do we stand?

None, as it turns out.

Every death is different, and each is tragic in its own way. But the root causes are consistent throughout.

First, the gilded-age-level distinction between rich and poor has become so extreme that our societies are no longer sustainable.

Second, power accrues solely to the wealthy and/or their corporate benefactors, resulting in electoral processes that launder front companies into office.

Third, modern technocratic states are staggeringly complex machines which are by design distancing and alienating -- citizens no longer feel empowered or able to influence their own lives.

Fourth, retail politics demands that the divisions...