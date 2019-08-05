South Africa: 110 Years Behind Bars for Serial Rapist

A serial rapist who used his security vehicle to target women who were going to work has been imprisoned for more than a century by the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini, Sibusiso Blessing Khuzwayo was sentenced to 110 years imprisonment for five counts of rape and four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

"Khuzwayo, a hostel dweller, preyed on his victims who would not be suspicious of his intentions as he was operating as a security guard between June and October 2016.

"The victims, aged between 18 and 37, were targeted while on their way to work. He forced them into his vehicle before raping them and, thereafter, steal their valuable belongings."

While Khuzwayo was on trial, he managed to escape but police tracked him to a hospital.

On July 24, he was convicted and sentenced on nine counts: five counts for rape and four for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

