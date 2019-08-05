South Africa: Frenchman Poite to Ref Boks' Rugby Championship Decider

Cape Town — The Springboks' Rugby Championship decider against Argentina in Salta on Saturday will have Frenchman Romain Poite in charge of proceedings.

South Africa can win their first Rugby Championship title since 2009 with a bonus point victory, but just a win might also be enough depending on what happens in the earlier clash between the All Blacks and Wallabies in Perth.

The Boks go into the final round of the shortened 2019 tournament with 7 points to New Zealand's 6 .

Poite will be assisted by the English duo of Matthew Carley and Karl Dickson while another Englishman, Rowan Kitt, will operate as the TMO.

Frenchman Jerome Garces, meanwhile, will referee the clash in Perth.

Garces has refereed at international level since 2010 and was the referee for the famous Japan victory over South Africa at the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England.

He has refereed numerous Rugby Championship matches with his last match the South Africa v Australia clash at Port Elizabeth in Round 5 last year.

South Africa's Jaco Peyper and Japan's Shuhei Kubo will serve as the touch judges while another South African, Marius Jonker, is the TMO.

Australia v New Zealand at Optus Stadium, Perth:

Saturday August 10

Referee: Jerome Garces (France)

AR1: Jaco Peyper (South Africa), AR2: Shuhei Kubo (Japan), TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)

Kick-off: 11:45 (SA time)

Argentina v South Africa at Estadio Ernesto Martearena, Salta:

Saturday August 10

Referee: Romain Poite (France)

AR1 Matthew Carley (England), AR2: Karl Dickson (England), TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)

Kick-off: 21:40 (SA time)

Sport24