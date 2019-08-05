South Africa: Currie Cup Review - Griquas Top, Sharks and Bulls Struggle

Cape Town — Griquas reclaimed the top spot on the standings in the Currie Cup while the Golden Lions remained the only unbeaten team, and the Pumas created one of the biggest upsets in the competition thus far in a thrilling fourth round.

Griquas registered a vital bonus-point 37-15 victory against the Blue Bulls in Pretoria on Saturday, which kept them in the semi-final race, while dealing a big blow to the hosts aspirations, while the Pumas shocked the Sharks with a 27-20 victory in Nelspruit earlier in the day.

In Friday's match the Golden Lions ensured that they remained the only unbeaten team in the competition as they held their nerve in a hard-fought encounter against the Free State Cheetahs in Bloemfontein for a narrow 24-22 victory.

In the Currie Cup First Division the Jaguares XV cemented their semi-final spot as they powered their way to their fifth successive victory, while the Valke and Griffons also remained on track for top-four finishes.

The Jaguares XV were in sublime form, defeating defending champions, the SWD Eagles, 83-3 in Potchefstroom, while the Valke registered a convincing 31-17 victory against the Boland Cavaliers in Worcester and the Griffons beat the Leopards 47-28 in Welkom.

The EP Elephants, meanwhile, registered a 37-12 victory against Border in Mthatha to ensure that they still had a shot at a semi-final berth, but the battle for places could come down to the wire with the Boland Cavaliers, Leopards and SWD Eagles also still in contention.

Griquas back on top in Currie Cup after Pretoria win

A brace by Griquas scrumhalf Zak Burger and a fine kicking display by flyhalf George Whitehead - who kicked three penalty goals and four conversions for a personal total of 17 points - paved the way for a 37-15 victory against the Blue Bulls in Pretoria.

The win for the men from Kimberley marked their third victory in four games, while the defeat for the hosts left them at the foot of the log with one win in four outings.

The Pumas put in a spirited second half performance as they caused one of the big upsets in the Currie Cup when they defeated the defending champion Sharks 27-20 in Nelspruit on Saturday for their first win of the 2019 season.

The Lowvelders entered the match winless after three defeats, but they clawed their way back from 17-9 down at the break to hold on for the victory, with five penalty goals by Phakisa Pumas flyhalf Chris Smith proving vital in the end.

The Golden Lions, meanwhile, showed fantastic big match temperament against the Free State Cheetahs to secure a nail-biting 24-22 win to remain unbeaten in the competition.

Both sides entered the clash with victories in their first two matches, and the home side seemed to be on course for their third win at halftime as they built up an encouraging 19-7 lead. But the Golden Lions fought back strongly, with a penalty goal in the second-last minute earning them the win.

Jaguares XV cement Currie Cup First Division semi-final spot

A hat-trick by Jaguares XV winger Bautista Delguy and braces by Juan Cruz Mallia (centre) and Julian Dominguez Widmer (winger) paved the way for the team's 83-3 romp at the Fanie du Toit Stadium, in which they crossed the tryline a whopping 13 times.

The Valke showed their intent early on against the Boland Cavaliers as they built up a 19-0 halftime lead in Worcester and continued to capitalise on their chances as the match progressed, which saw them out-score the home side five tries to three for their 31-17 victory, with flanker Thabo Mabuza touching down twice.

The Griffons also set the tone for their victory with a strong first-half showing against the Leopards, which saw them take a 28-7 lead en route to their 47-28 victory. Scrumhalf Ethan Williams scored two of the team's six tries, while centre Danrich Visagie kept the scoreboard ticking over as he slotted over four conversions and three penalty goals.

The EP Elephants, meanwhile, staged a strong comeback from 12-10 down against Border for their 37-12 victory.

The first half was tight as the teams threw everything at one another, but the men from Port Elizabeth found their rhythm in the second stanza and used their chances well, which saw them score six tries to two by the hosts - two of which were scored by winger Athenkosi Mayinje.

Source: Sport24