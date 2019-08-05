South Africa: Solidarity's Growth Spurt Reflects Hard Economic Times

The Solidarity trade union, which represents mostly skilled workers, has seen its membership grow by more than 10% over the past 12 months. The last time it had such a growth spurt, according to its general secretary, Gideon du Plessis, was a decade ago during the global financial crisis. So it is yet another indicator of the dire state of the South African economy.
"We say, 'Don't waste a crisis, use a crisis'," Solidarity general secretary Gideon du Plessis told Business Maverick. "Our message is that in uncertain times, you need a trade union."
It is a message that seems to have resonance in these tough times, with a moribund economy, soaring unemployment, and Eskom teetering on the brink of collapse. Du Plessis said the trade union's membership had grown to 190,000 from 172,000 over the past 12 months and looks to hit 200,000 by the end of 2019. This bucks a trend of generally declining membership in unions representing less-skilled workers, who make up the bulk of the labour force.
"Our biggest growth periods are always around a crisis. In 2008/09 during the great recession, we had our best growth and it is the same now. We are seeing...
