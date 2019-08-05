Somalia: Oromo-Somali Peace Talks Kick Off Sunday in Jigjiga

4 August 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Regional leaders of Ethiopia's Oromia and Somali states have gathered in Jigjiga for a conference aimed at resolving recent conflict between the two.

Oromia leader Shimelis Abdisa arrived in the Somali region administrative capital Jigjiga amd honoured with a colourful welcome ceremony at the town's airport ahead of the reconciliation conference.

He was received by his counterpart Mustafe Omer.

The conference begins on Sunday. Hundreds of people were in the last one year killed in what is seen as political motivated violence.

