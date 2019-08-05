Sudan: University Lecturers Accused of Encouraging Protests

Khartoum North — The administration of the University of Bahri in Khartoum North has set up a committee of inquiry into the behaviour of three faculty members in July. They are accused of inciting students to stage protests.

In a press statement on Thursday, the management announced that that it had set up a committee that will question Prof Babikr Mahjoub, Prof Mohamed Ismail, and Dr Saad Abdelgadir.

The three men are accused of inciting students and lecturers of the university to hold protest rallies against the decision to resume studies at the university, and denigrating the university administration.

The Aviation Academy in Khartoum dismissed two students on Wednesday because they took part in the organisation of a silent protest in front of the academy against the killing of school students in El Obeid on Monday morning.

End July, the universities of Bahri, Sennar, West Kordofan, the Holy Koran University in Omdurman, the University of Bakht El Rida in White Nile state, and the University of Khartoum deciced to postpone the resumption of studies as students refused to return. The students said they only want the lectures to resume if the situation in the country improves and a civilian-led government has been established.

The University Lecturers Association demanded a proper university environment and the return of politically dismissed students and lecturers, as well as the dismissal of university directors and their deputies affiliated to the regime of ousted President Omar Al Bashir.

