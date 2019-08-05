Algeria Star Bennacer Moves From Empoli to AC Milan

AC Milan on Sunday announced the signing of the Algeria midfielder Ismael Bennacer.
Bennacer, who played for France's under-18 and under-19 teams before switching allegiance to Algeria in 2016, joins the San Siro outfit from the Serie A side Empoli on a five-year contract.
The 21-year-old has won 16 caps for Algeria, including seven at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where he won the award for best young player at the tournament as his side swept to their first title in 29 years.
Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.