Algeria Star Bennacer Moves From Empoli to AC Milan

AC Milan on Sunday announced the signing of the Algeria midfielder Ismael Bennacer.

Bennacer, who played for France's under-18 and under-19 teams before switching allegiance to Algeria in 2016, joins the San Siro outfit from the Serie A side Empoli on a five-year contract.

The 21-year-old has won 16 caps for Algeria, including seven at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where he won the award for best young player at the tournament as his side swept to their first title in 29 years.