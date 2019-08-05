South Africa: Gibson Sacked As South Africa Cricket Coach

4 August 2019
Radio France Internationale
By Paul Myers

South Africa's cricket chiefs on Sunday announced the dismissal of head coach Ottis Gibson and his entire coaching team and management staff. The move follows a shambolic campaign at the Cricket World Cup in in June and July which South Africa finished seventh out of 10 teams.

The upheaval comes ahead of next month's tour of India next during which South Africa will play their first three Test matches in the new world Test championship.

In a statement, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said a team manager would be appointed. That person will oversee the selection of coaches and captains as well as medical and administrative staff.

Reform

The team manager will report directly to a director of cricket.

CSA said on Sunday that the former South Africa international, Corrie van Zyl, will serve as acting director of cricket until a full-time appointment is made.

"This change will herald an exciting new era for South AFrican cricket and will bring us into line with best practice in professional sport," said Thabang Moroe, the CSA chief executive.

Gibson, 50, a former West Indies international, was appointed South African team coach in 2017. His contract was due to expire next month.

Copyright © 2019 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.