Western Sahara: Unanimity On Role of Civil, Political Society Organizations in Raising Awareness of Sahrawi Cause

Boumerdes, New York — Speaking at the Summer University of the executives of the Polisario Front and the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), Algerian and Sahrawi experts on Saturday unanimously agreed on the need to bolster role of Sahrawi civil and political society organizations in raising the awareness of peoples worldwide of the legitimacy of the Sahrawi cause.

In a contribution entitled "What is civil society? How should it be managed?", Professor in political sciences and international relations at Algiers University III, Fayçal Mokadem called to bolster the role of other Sahrawi mass organizations, notably in major countries, so that they influence political decisions in general.

Teacher at Tizi Ouzou University, Zaarouri Haddouche Ouardia said in her contribution entitled "The Sahrawi peaceful resistance... the occupied territory" that social networks had become better means to make the Sahrawi cause's voice heard.

Speaking on "the role of Sahrawi women in freedom and edification," Secretary General of the Union of Sahrawi Women emphasized the need to multiply efforts to implement the resolutions of the Security Council.

We must show the link between women's experience in conflicts and wars and the preservation of international peace and security, said the speaker.