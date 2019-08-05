South Africa: Rand Water Hopes to Reconnect Residents Around Kempton Park On Monday

4 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

Efforts to repair a burst pipe that resulted in water cuts in Kempton Park and surrounding areas have been unsuccessful.

On Sunday evening, Rand Water announced that, upon accessing and inspecting the O2 pipeline, it was established that the damage was worse than initially expected.

"The latest estimated completion of the work is tomorrow (Monday) afternoon. Should the situation improve or get worse, the public will be informed accordingly," spokesperson Justice Mohale said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Mohale had said the specific area where tje pipeline needed to repaired crossd a river stream, and technicians had to first divert the flow of the stream, before commencing with their work.

He said Rand Water, along with Joburg Water and the City of Ekurhuleni, were making provisions for water tankers to be rought to affected residents.

Mohale added that the respective municipalities would give more details about the exact locations where the tankers could be found.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Environment
Infrastructure
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Somali President Gives Up U.S. Citizenship
Somali President Gives Up U.S. Citizenship

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.