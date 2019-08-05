Somalia: Late Mogadishu Mayor's Body Laid to Rest in State Funeral

The slain mayor of Mogadishu, Abdirahman Omar Osman was laid to rest in Mogadishu on Sunday.

Senior government officials led by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, Prime Minister Hassan Kheyre, the deputy speaker, Mahdi Mohamed Guled, the speakers of the lower and upper house of parliament attended the state funeral.

The body of the late mayor who also doubled up as the governor of Mogadishu was laid to rest at Somali police Academy cemetery after Janaza prayers at Aden Abdulle International Airport.

The government officials led by President Farmajo delivered their condolences to his family.

Villa Somalia said the legacy left behind by Engineer Yarisow during his tenure will be remembered.

The mayor who succumbed to injuries sustained from an al-Shabaab suicide attack on 24th July was among 8 government officials killed after the suspected female bomber blew her self up during security meeting chaired by the Mayor