Zimbabwe: Zimra Impounds Kwekwe City Ambulances

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has moved to impound two ambulances belonging to Kwekwe City Council amid claims the vehicles were smuggled into the country without tax clearance.

Acting Town Clerk Lucia Mkandla confirmed the vehicles were impounded by the tax collector but professed ignorance over the reasons behind the drastic action.

"The ambulances were impounded. We don't know the reason. I believe Zimra was just doing its job," she said without elaborating.

A source within the troubled authority however fingered some unnamed Zanu PF officials he claimed may have used their influence to smuggle the vehicles in, leading to the debacle.

The ambulances were brought in and later donated last year by then Zanu PF legislator for Mbizo constituency Vongai Mupereri during election campaigns.

Mupereri went on to lose the seat to MDC Alliance's Settlement Chikwinya.

"The ambulances were donated to the council by then Mbizo MP Mupereri," said the source.

"The reason for the impound of the vehicles we understand is because their entry into the country was questionable. They are believed to have been smuggled into the country without any tax clearance," sources revealed.

Other sources claimed a top ally to President Emmerson Mnangagwa who has been arrested for abuse of office might have used his power to facilitate the entry of the ambulances in the country.

The move to seize the vehicles from the city has come as a disappointment to some concerned residents who have seen the authority struggle before.