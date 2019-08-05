Zimbabwe: Dumiso Dabengwa's Party Plots Mock Govt in Exile

LATE national hero, Dumiso Dabengwa's party, Zapu says it is planning to set up shadow government structures in exile whose main purpose shall be to push for the formation of a national transitional authority back home.

Speaking at a rally held in Johannesburg, South Africa this past week, Zapu treasurer-general, Mark Mbayiwa said the party had considered the exile method as part of its attempts to salvage the country from its current economic quagmire.

"We are going to form a government in exile and present it to the people of Zimbabwe and the international community as an alternative to the incompetence currently taking place back home," Mbayiwa said.

"When the regime's number one (President Robert) Mugabe fell in 2017, we suggested to Zimbabweans that we needed a transitional arrangement that would lead to credible elections.

"We were ignored and now the country is burning because of failure to correct underlying matters that affect both legitimacy and ease of running the country."

Mbayiwa said the mock government will craft a template for the envisaged transitional arrangement.

"There has been investor flight due to lack of confidence in both the system and its faces," he said.

"Zapu will present the template of that transition in the form of the government in exile. We are confident it is exactly what the people want; an alternative that is viable and soberly constructed."

He also urged Zimbabweans now based outside to organise themselves and rescue the country from its current economic crisis.

"We have a huge population of Zimbabweans in the diaspora with South Africa holding about 3 million Zimbabweans.

"It will not be misplaced for us to organise ourselves and rescue our country. We are all here not by choice but were forced by circumstances caused by the Zanu PF government," he said.

Mbayiwa accused the Emmerson Mnangagwa led government of destroying the country since taking over from Mugabe through a military orchestrated coup.

"We have witnessed the failure of governance especially after the 2017 coup. The current administration is a huge disappointment to the people of Zimbabwe," he added.

The opposition official, who is believed to be harbouring ambitions to succeed Dabengwa following the latter's death in June this year, was accompanied by the party's deputy national organiser John Dlamini and the party's national spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa.