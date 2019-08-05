Sudan: African Mediator - Two Parties Achieved Full Agreement On Constitutional Document

3 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The African mediator, Mohamed Al-Hassan Labat, announced that the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of Freedom and Change have agreed on the constitutional document.

He said in a press statement that the two parties have reached full agreement about the constitutional document, indicating that they continue meetings Saturday evening to arrange for ceremonies to mark the official signing of the document before the Sudanese people and our friends in Africa and the world.

He thanked the media and press for their coverage to all stages of the negotiations between the two parties.

Meanwhile, members of the negotiations for the Forces of Freedom and Change told SUNA that the signing of the constitutional document will be on Sunday evening.

