Ethiopian PM Hails Strong Ties With China

5 August 2019
Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)
By Xinhua

Ahmed, speaking to local and international media outlets on late Thursday, said Ethiopia's relations with China are at their strongest point with the two countries partnering in various fields.

"China has previously provided financial support to help build the African Union headquarter in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, a very important gesture to Ethiopia and the continent as a whole," Ahmed said, adding China also recently provided loan support to Ethiopia to upgrade its electric transmission and distribution lines.

He noted that China is partnering with Ethiopia to assist in a number of new development projects, including a project to transform the Ethiopian capital's polluted rivers which seeks to make Addis Ababa a cleaner and habitable urban environment.

"Chinese partnership with Ethiopia extends to assisting Ethiopia's defense field, underlining the wide range and in-depth nature of the bilateral ties," said Ahmed.

Billene Seyoum, Spokeswoman for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, also told Xinhua recently that the East African country had signed a number of agreements with China during Ahmed's attendance of the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, which was held in April in Beijing.

Seyoum said that Ethiopia signed five agreements with Chinese firms in the fields of energy, bamboo pulp manufacturing, printing factory, livestock and meat processing plant and medical products manufacturing, and that Chinese companies are expected to make new investment in the east African country.

Read the original article on Focac.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Focac

Most Popular
Asia, Australia, and Africa
East Africa
Governance
External Relations
Ethiopia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Somali President Gives Up U.S. Citizenship
Somali President Gives Up U.S. Citizenship

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.