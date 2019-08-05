South Africa: Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu Meets With Spouses of Ambassadors and Business Women in Pretoria, 5 Aug

press release

Women have for a long time lived under an oppressive system influenced by, amongst other things, cultural beliefs that their place remains in the kitchen. For a long time, they lived under a patriarchal system which taught society that they do not have a fair share of socio-economic decision making about themselves and their surroundings.

To bring an end to this belief, the Deputy Minister of Social Development, Mrs Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, will on Monday, 05 August, meet with spouses of ambassadors and business women who are involved in charity work across the country. The meeting will look into possibilities of building partnerships between the Department, ambassadorial spouses and business women on existing charity work they are involved in.

The envisaged partnership will in a long run ensure that South African women are empowered and assisted to survive the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequalities which impact negatively on the poor and vulnerable, especially women.

The occasion forms part of Women's Month Commemoration to be held on 09 August, in Vryburg, Ruth Mompati District in North West, under the theme; "25 Years of Democracy: Growing South Africa Together for Women's Emancipation."

The Deputy Minister will be accompanied by PinkDrive, a Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) which provides early detection and intervention services for men and women across South Africa who have breast, cervical, prostate and testicular cancer through screening and education to spread the message that early detection saves lives. Cancer survivors will also be part of this engagement.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the PinkDrive luncheon with Spouses of Ambassadors and Business Women event arranged as follows:

Date: Monday, 05 August 2019

Time: 11h00

Venue: Diep in Die Berg Conference Centre, 929 Disselboom Ave, Wapadrand, Pretoria - Gauteng Province

Media can RSVP:

Mr Jaconia Kobue

Cell: 073 026 1111

Email: Jaconiak@dsd.gov.za

Ms Nomfundo Lentsoane

Cell: 066 480 6845

E-mail: NomfundoLe@dsd.gov.za

Issued by: Department of Social Development