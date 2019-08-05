Somalia: Somali PM Chairs Security Meeting in Dhusamareeb

Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Kheyre has chaired a security meeting in Galmudug administrative capital on Friday.
The meeting is first by the Hassan Kheyre since the federal government security agencies officially took over the management of security in the state.
The meeting which was attended by the various heads of security department from both federal and regional government discussed ways to beef up security in Dhusamareb ahead of the upcoming reconciliation meeting as well as plans on the liberation of areas still under the control of al-Shabaab.
The premier directed different level of security apparatus in the state to closely coordinate on security issues as efforts by his government to improve capacity building of the significant agency continues.
Meanwhile, Galmudug chief of cabinet, Sheikh Mohamed Shakir Hassan confirmed the transfer of security to federal government agencies.
Speaking during an event to officially handover security to federal government security apparatus in Dhusamareb, Sheikh Shakir said local armed forces will move out of Galmudug state headquarters as federal agencies resume full control of the security responsibility.
The move will end a political stalemate between Mogadishu and Dhusamareb based religious group on the responsibility of security for years.
