Ghana: Beatz Vampire Nominated for Emerging Music Awards

Talented and versatile music producer, Beatz Vampire, has been nominated for the producer of the year category in the upcoming Emerging Music Awards (EMA).
With more than 20 songs to his credit, the versatile producer keeps soaring high, hoping to be one of Ghana's most sought after music producers.
The titles of some of the songs he has produced include 'bonor', 'blow town', 'odo pa', 'likiliki', 'impossible', 'tonight' and 'Dede' among others.
Known as Nana Piano, Beatz Vampire in an exclusive interview with Times Weekend on Thursday expressed gratitude to the organisers of EMA for recognising his effort and promised to continue to give off his best to promote Ghana to the rest of the world through music production.
He expressed gratitude to his fans and urged them to keep supporting him.
"I am very happy about this nomination because knowing your work is being recognised, encourages you to do more. I am thankful to all my supporters, I will not disappoint you," he added.
Beatz Vampire commended EMA for creating a platform to appreciate up and coming musicians, adding that the initiative would go a long way in impacting the music industry positively.
The EMA scheme is aimed to honour gifted and hardworking up- and -coming musicians who do not get the needed recognition and attention as the popular musicians during entertainment award ceremonies.
Several individuals in the entertainment industry, including Big Ike Entertainment and multiple awards winning gospel artist, Cwesi Oteng, endorsed the award scheme after it was launched in April this year.
Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.