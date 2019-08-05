Ghana: Beatz Vampire Nominated for Emerging Music Awards

3 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raissa Sambou

Talented and versatile music producer, Beatz Vampire, has been nominated for the producer of the year category in the upcoming Emerging Music Awards (EMA).

With more than 20 songs to his credit, the versatile producer keeps soaring high, hoping to be one of Ghana's most sought after music producers.

The titles of some of the songs he has produced include 'bonor', 'blow town', 'odo pa', 'likiliki', 'impossible', 'tonight' and 'Dede' among others.

Known as Nana Piano, Beatz Vampire in an exclusive interview with Times Weekend on Thursday expressed gratitude to the organisers of EMA for recognising his effort and promised to continue to give off his best to promote Ghana to the rest of the world through music production.

He expressed gratitude to his fans and urged them to keep supporting him.

"I am very happy about this nomination because knowing your work is being recognised, encourages you to do more. I am thankful to all my supporters, I will not disappoint you," he added.

Beatz Vampire commended EMA for creating a platform to appreciate up and coming musicians, adding that the initiative would go a long way in impacting the music industry positively.

The EMA scheme is aimed to honour gifted and hardworking up- and -coming musicians who do not get the needed recognition and attention as the popular musicians during entertainment award ceremonies.

Several individuals in the entertainment industry, including Big Ike Entertainment and multiple awards winning gospel artist, Cwesi Oteng, endorsed the award scheme after it was launched in April this year.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Entertainment
Music
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Regina Daniels Accused of Marrying Ned Nwoko for Money!
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Remembering Fela Kuti, the Man Who Invented Afrobeat
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates
Big Brother Naija Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.