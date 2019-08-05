Ghana: Ansah, Samir to Rock Bukom Boxing Arena Tonight

3 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

Landmark Promotions in collaboration with the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and organizers of the Bukom Boxing Fist of Fury boxing league will today climax the first round of the boxing season with exciting amateur and professional fights.

Scheduled for the Bukom Boxing Arena, the professional fights would see some of Ghana's top boxers going at each other in search for local glory.

Sensational boxer and crowd puller, Michael 'One Bullet' Ansah will headline the bill with a dicey clash against Edward Kambasi in a super featherweight contest.

Ansah, who is eyeing a shot at the world title, would use the bout to test his strength and remind Ghanaians of his potential.

Another prospect, Issah Samir would also have a date with John Akulugu for the Commonwealth middleweight title.

Issah, brother of Samir Bastie, has been promising since he took the decision to find his way back to the top of Ghana boxing in the middleweight category.

Already, Akulugu has vowed to give Issah a taste of defeat following his recent amazing winning run but the former Black Bomber has been calm, preferring to speak on the night of the fight.

Other bouts on the night would see Ebenezer Tetteh clash with Morris Okalla in a national middleweight eliminator while Delali Miledzi would square off with Iddrisa Amadu in a super middleweight fight.

The night would also witness some exciting juvenile as well as amateur finals where winners would receive prizes.

