South Africa: Cradock Cluster SAPS Members Nabs Drug Dealers

3 August 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On 02 August 2019, two males between the ages of 26 and 38 years old were arrested in Cookhouse and Hofmeyr on charges of Dealing in Drugs. The arrests followed reaction on information received from sources at both respective Cluster stations.

At about 14:40 yesterday, members from the Cradock Cluster, Operational Command Centre in co-operation with Hofmeyr Operational Command Centre searched a homestead in Hofmeyr locality. 74 Cushions of dagga as well as 3 zip lock bags of dagga were confiscated. The estimated value of the dagga is R1200-00. The 26-year-old male will appear before the Hofmeyr Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 06 August 2019, on charges relating to Dealing in dagga. On the same day at about 16:00, a search warrant was executed at a homestead in Tyoksville, in Cookhouse locality, were 400 Mandrax tablets with a value of R24 000.00 were confiscated. The 38 year old male will appear on charges relating to Dealing in Mandax at the Somerset-East Magistrates Court on Monday, 05 August 2019.

The Cluster Commander of Cradock Cluster, Brigadier Madoda Zamkana commended member involved in the different operations, and appreciate the involvement of the community in the sharing of this valuable information that leads to the successful apprehension and arrest of these suspects.

