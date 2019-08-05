Eritrea: President Isaias Visits Sawa Vocational Training Center

Sawa — President Isaias Afwerki who is taking part at the Silver Jubilee anniversary celebration of the establishment of the Sawa Military Training Center and the beginning of the National Service Program, visited today, 3 August the Work Shop of the Vocational Training Center in Sawa.

President Isaias accompanied by ministers, PFDJ officials and Military Commanders and other officials visited the various sections of the training center and machineries put in place as well as materials produced by the students and was provided briefing by the students.