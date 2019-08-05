Eritrea: Sawa Vocational Training Center Graduates 909 Students

Sawa — In its 10th commencement, the Sawa Vocational Training Center has graduated 909 students including 420 females in the presence of President Isaias Afwerki, Mr. Alamin Mohammed Seid, Secretary of the PFDJ as well as parents and a number of nationals.

The students were provided two years practical and theoretical training in 13 fields of study including Design, Survey, Electricity, Electronics, Water Pipes Installation, Computer Maintenance, Cooling System, Machinery Operation and Maintenance as well as Steel and Wood Work.

According to the report presented by Mr. Tesfai Tewolde, director of the center, 99% of the students have successfully completed their education. Mr. Tesfai also expressed appreciation to those that contributed to the development of the center and success of the program.

Over all outstanding students and exemplary teachers were provided with medals and other awards by President Isaias Afwerki and certificates for outstanding students from each field of studies by Mr. Alamin Mohammed Seid.

The representative of the graduates commending for the opportunity they were provided expressed readiness to live up to the expectation of the people and Government.

The event was highlighted by cultural and artistic programs depicting the contribution of Sawa in the past 25 years of its establishment.