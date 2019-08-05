South Africa: Police Arrested a Man for Possession of Dagga Worth R300 000

Police members attached to Provincial Intervention Team, ensuring that perpetrators are brought to book acted on information they received about dagga that is being sold at a house in Tanga Street Bongweni, Khayelitsha. Upon their arrival at the address, police found a total of 74.45kg of compressed dagga worth an estimated street value of R300 000-00 and police also seized undisclosed amount of money, scale and cellular phones. A 27 year old suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates' Court on 05 August 2019.
Read the original article on SAPS.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.