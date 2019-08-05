South Africa: Police Arrested a Man for Possession of Dagga Worth R300 000

3 August 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police members attached to Provincial Intervention Team, ensuring that perpetrators are brought to book acted on information they received about dagga that is being sold at a house in Tanga Street Bongweni, Khayelitsha. Upon their arrival at the address, police found a total of 74.45kg of compressed dagga worth an estimated street value of R300 000-00 and police also seized undisclosed amount of money, scale and cellular phones. A 27 year old suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates' Court on 05 August 2019.

