Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Welcomes First Travelers to Liberia's New Airport

On July 25, 2019, Liberia's brand-new airport terminal at the Roberts International Airport was officially opened with a ceremony attended by dignitaries from around the world. As the first set of travelers to use the new terminal disembarked from their Air Peace flight and entered the airport from the jet bridge, they were greeted by Lonestar Cell MTN staff with smiles. They were then presented with MTN gift bags containing free SIMs, airtime vouchers, mugs, water bottles, and so much more.

The passengers had the honor of being welcomed to Liberia and presented with their Lonestar Cell MTN gift bags by the President and Madam Weah and former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Commenting on their participation in the historic event, Lonestar Cell MTN's Chief Marketing Officer, Yaw Agyapong said, "We are proud to be a part of this inaugural use of the modern RIA terminal. At Lonestar Cell MTN, our customers remain at the center of all we do, and we are all about making their lives brighter. What better way to do this than to put smiles on the faces of travelers after a long journey home? We will continue to give our customers at home and abroad a way to stay happy and connected to their loved ones through Liberia's biggest and brightest network."