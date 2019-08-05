Nigeria: Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, Storm National Stadium to Stop #RevolutionNow Protest

Photo: TundeEludini/PremiumTimes
(file photo).
5 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

The Nigerian security officers have stormed the National stadium, in Surulere, Lagos, with the aim of stopping #RevolutionNow protest, scheduled to hold today.

Officers from the Nigerian Police force, OP MESA, popularly known as joint Internal Security Operational platform made up of the Army, Navy and the Air Force were seen walking round the National stadium to ensure that no protest takes place.

Recall that the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, in the 2019 general elections, Omoyele Sowore was arrested by the Department of the State Service, DSS, at his residence on Saturday for planning the protest.

Sowore had alleged poor economic implementation of policies, violence, tribal sentiments, insecurity and bad governance since President Muhammadu Buhari took the mantle of leadership in 2015.

In view of that Sowore created #RevolutionNow, a hash tag, popularly accepted by many social media users as a tool to fight, correct and criticize Buhari government.

However, Police through it Inspector General condemned the planned protest, describing such as a treasonable felony. The force thereby advised Nigerians not to take part in the scheduled protest.

But some of the organisers of the protest had said they will not be deterred by Police threat and Sowore's arrest, and vowed to commence the protest without Sowore.

Buhari Dismissive of 'Revolution Now' Protests
