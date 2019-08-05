South Africa: Final Salute for Lieutenant Colonel Zukisa Mahlathi

press release

SAPS Family from Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga joined hands today as they bid farewell to one of their own, the late Lieutenant Colonel Zukisa Mahlathi. The official funeral took place today 03 August 2019, at Fameni Locality, Elliotdale.

The mourners heard that the 48-year-old heroine joined the South African Police in 1993, and has served in different offices in the Eastern Cape. In 2012, she was promoted to a rank of Lieutenant Colonel, and served as Station Commander of Masayi SAPS in Mpumalanga. In 2013 she was transferred to the Provincial Office Human Resource and Utilization (Labour Relations) in Mpumalanga.

Her colleagues described her as confident, brave, intelligent and discipline member of the service.

Brigadier Maureen Magagula, who represented Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner, characterised the Late Lieutenant Colonel Mahlathi as a profound leader.

In her moving and emotional eulogy, Brigadier Magagula emphasized that Lt Col Mahlathi was indeed a woman of passion and loyalty. "Lieutenant Colonel Zukisa Mahlathi was a leader, a woman of passion and loyalty and she never disappointed the SAPS management in Mpumalanga," Brigadier Magagula remarked to the nodding of mourners.

She thanked the Mahlathi family for allowing the phenomenal woman to be part of the service." I wish to thank her family for giving us this outstanding woman at a time such as this. Thank you very much," she concluded.