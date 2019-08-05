Liberia Hosts African Women for Jesus 2020

Liberia has been chosen to host the African Women for Jesus Conference -2020, slated for the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville, outside Monrovia.

African Women for Jesus is a Movement with a vision to keeping Liberia and the entire Africa on fire for Jesus, tarnsforming lives and winning souls for Christ.

The five days spirit-filled event is bringing about 120 Christain women or more from Christian countries in Africa to Liberia, the first ever in the country's history.

Liberian clergy Bishop Dr. Matilda G. Tarr is chief planner of this gathering of African women on fire for Jesus Christ, which is being planned under the theme, "Enter His Kingdom" from the text John 18:36.

According to Bishop Tarr, Christain women leaders from Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Rwanda, Zambia, Malawi and Cameroon have signed up for the conference, including those from Togo, Benin, Guinea, Ivory Coast, as well as the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe and Asia are vigorously gearing up to come to Liberia.

"We as a Nation and a Continent stand to benefit from the many blessings from God as we proclaim and lift the Name of Jesus. We stand to experience many opportunities where African Women will be able to share with others in their homeland to success of African Unity and upliftment through the Holy Spirit inspiration and making Jesus known in Africa", Bishop Tarr asserts.

The campaign with the spirit "Making Jesus Known in Africa" will run from January 27-31, 2020, gathering women of God, church leaders, government officials and christians in general.

Already, Bishop Tarr has visited Grand Gedeh, Nimba, Bong, Margibi and Montserrado Counties, spreading the message about what is expected to be the greatest gathering of Christian Women in Liberia, perhaps second to the 2010 International Women Colloquine held at the same venue.

The five days gathering of daughters of God will be characterised by prayers for Africa, prophetic declarations for Liberia, healing for the sick and delirance for the oppressed and praise unto the Almighty.