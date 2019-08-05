Somalia: Why President Farmajo Gave Up U.S. Citizenship

2 August 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

A looming election and pressure from critics may have forced the president to renounce his US Citizenship.

On Thursday, a statement posted on Twitter said President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed made the decision voluntarily, with lawyers involved, after he was elected two years ago and that the process is now complete. It said Somalia's constitution allows for dual citizenship. Many in Somalia's diaspora have it after fleeing the country long gripped by conflict.

Mohamed lived for many years in the United States, working as a New York state transportation department official in Buffalo before being elected Somalia's president in February 2017.

He is expected to run again in the 2021 election. He and other Somali officials with dual citizenship have faced accusations by some in the Horn of Africa nation that they lack complete loyalty to their country.

"I am proud to serve my people and always believe in their potential to rebuild this nation," the president tweeted on Thursday. "I am neither discouraged by our past, nor daunted by the enormity of the task ahead. I will continue serving my people honestly with the firm belief that real power rests with the people."

