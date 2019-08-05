Liberia: Chinese Doctor Promises Better Health Delivery

The Director of the Angel Medical Care Clinic, Doctor Sun Lijuan, vows to provide efficient health services to Liberians.

The Angel Medical Care Clinic is situated in Congo Town, on the outskirts of Monrovia.

Speaking recently when she was awarded the prestigious Golden Image Award (GIA) for her invaluable services in the health sector here, Doctor Sun Lijuan reiterates her commitment to providing better healthcare service to the public.

"I have been in Liberia for nearly five years ago in countless thrilling rescued scenes; going through the Ebola time; large scale typhoid outbreak, malaria and so on. I have cured more than 10,000 patients in the past five years in Liberia. I felt everything is worth even [to the point that] I have to work day and night sometimes, because I do care for each fresh life," Doctor Sun told the gathering.

The Chinese Doctor, who also served as the head of the 9th China Medical Team to Liberia before coming back to open the Angel Medical Care Clinic, dedicates the award to all foreign doctors in the country.

"I believe this award isn't just for me, but for all foreign doctors who have been working in Liberia. Over here, I want to express my special thanks to the Liberian government and Chinese Embassy in Liberia. I really appreciate your help", she said.