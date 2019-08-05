Liberia: Rep. Ben Fofana Speaks On County Sitting

The Chair of the Margibi Legislative Caucus Representative Ben Fofana, denies rumors that he (Ben Fofana ) coerced or unilaterally masterminded a County Sitting in Monrovia on China Union Social Development Fund and allegedly distributed US$750,000 amongst 'political sectors of interest.'

Rep. Fofana dismisses the claim as false and misleading, saying at no time did he coerce said County Sitting.

However, he admits that an emergency County Sitting was held in Monrovia based on a resolution adapted by council members of various districts in Margibi on November 11, 2018, which states there must be an imperative sitting of the council when the need arises.

Rep. Fofana continues that his leadership has no intend to undermine the peace and development of Margibi County, blaming such rumors on detractors.

At the same time the Margibi County District#4 Representative declares his early intention for the 2020 senatorial election.

Representative Fofana, who represents the former ruling Unity Party,

vows to be a very strong contender for the senate, if the UP approved his candidature for the county.

He broke the news about his intention while appearing on a community radio station in Kakata over the weekend to comment on the County Sitting in Monrovia. Editing by Jonathan Browne