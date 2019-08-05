Sudan: EU Continues to Support Sudan Mediation, Calls for Civilian-Led Govt.

Brussels — The European Union continues to support the African Union and Ethiopian mediation efforts and calls on the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) to set aside their differences, and swiftly reach agreement to pave the way for a civilian-led transition in Sudan.

Further delays risk upsetting the achievements reached so far and could fuel further violence, the EU Spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The tragic killing of eight people earlier this week, among them five schoolchildren, taking part in a peaceful demonstration in El Obeid, makes the formation of a transitional government that is broadly supported by the Sudanese people even more urgent."

"The perpetrators need to be promptly brought to justice by the Sudanese authorities, the TMC having the duty to ensure the safety of all in Sudan.

"Delays in reaching agreements harm the citizens of Sudan, prevent justice, delay democracy and delivery of economic normality."

Alexander Rondos, EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa stated that "The EU will only be able to engage with a Government in which civilians exercise demonstrable authority."

The African Union and the USA as well issued statements decrying the killing in El Obeid. They urge the Sudanese junta and opposition coalition to resume negotiations as soon as possible.

