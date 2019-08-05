Sudan: Labat - Two Parties Made Wide Strides in Constitutional Document

Khartoum — The African Union envoy, Mohamed El-Hassan Labat, said that the delegations of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change have made wide strides in ratifying the constitutional document, indicating that the two parties decided to meet tonight (Friday) at 8:00 p.m. to complete the work, so that the basic documents of the General Agreement be fully completed for reaching a comprehensive agreement conducive to stability in the country.

In a press statement, Labat have engaged in a meeting from Thursday evening until Friday morning under patronage of the joint the African mediation, describing this meeting as successful by all standards in the spirit that prevailed it and the great results that it reached.

The African Union envoy said that one of the most important points that the two delegations exchanged views on was the agreement on assessing the violent incidents that took place in Al=Obeid city, indicating that the two sides have strongly condemned the killing of innocent students in a peaceful demonstration and the practical measures taken by the Transitional Military Council, which led to the arrest of a group of perpetrators to bring them to justice.

He urged the parties to exert their efforts to ensure that such incidents shall not happen again, avoid any conduct that may endanger the lives of citizens and focus on the protection of citizens and properties.