Kenya: Ken Okoth's Body Cremated in Nairobi in the Presence of Close Family

Nairobi — The body of Kibra MP Ken Okoth was cremated on Saturday morning at the Kariokor cemetery during a ceremony attended by his close family members and ODM party officials.

"It happened this morning and we have just left," Edwin Sifuna, a Spokesperson for the family, who is also the Secretary-General of ODM told Capital FM News.

He also confirmed that a ceremony that was earlier planned to take place at Okoth's rural home in Homa Bay had been cancelled.

Sifuna said Ann Thumbi, the nominated Nairobi County Assembly member had complied with a consent signed in court that allowed her to have pathologists extract DNA samples to confirm her son's paternity.

Thumbi had earlier obtained a court order blocking Okoth's interment after accusing the family of refusing to recognise her son as one the beneficiaries.

"we no-longer have a dispute because the matter was settled. She was allowed to extract DNA samples from the body before interment," Sifuna said.

Sifuna told journalists that the two sides had agreed to have DNA samples extracted from the body to determine if he is the father of Thumbi's five-year-old son.

"The consent has been adopted by the magistrate and now there is no dispute," Sifuna said on Friday, "This was agreed after long talks on Thursday night presided over by ODM leader Raila Odinga and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko."

In her suit papers, Thumbi said she was angered by the family's failure to recognize her son to be listed as one of the beneficiaries of the deceased's property.

In the order earlier issued by a Magistrate's Court, Ken's mother Angeline Okoth, his wife Monica Okoth had been barred from undertaking any funeral rites for the deceased until the case is heard and determined. Lee Funeral Home where his body was preserved was also named as the third respondent.

Odinga and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka had urged the courts to allow the family settle the matter out of court.

"I want to ask the judiciary to always look at some of these issues; try arbitration, this is improper it can be negotiated my brother Raila please sort it out," said Kalonzo, who condemned the courts for issuing an injunction stopping the burial.

The nominated MCA is demanding recognition by the family as well as 'their' son whom she wants to be listed as one of the beneficiaries.

Monica Okoth, the MP's widow, was reported to have been opposed to the idea of the boy being recognized publicly.