Africa: CAF - Fatma Samoura Takes Command

FIFA's Secretary General, Senegal's Fatma Samoura, took over management of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) yesterday August 1, 2019. The world football governing body (FIFA) announced last June the appointment of Fatma Samoura as FIFA General Delegate for Africa. The former United Nations official will stay in the post for a period of six months August 1, 2019 to January 31, 2020, renewable with the agreement of both organisations. As part of this process, it was also agreed that FIFA and CAF will undertake as soon as possible a full forensic audit of CAF. The agreement, according to a joint statement, effectively sees FIFA take over the management of football on the African continent. Under the new arrangement, Samoura, 56, still serving as Secretary General of FIFA, will work with CAF President Ahmad Ahmad and a team of experts on a number of reforms of CAF like to oversee operational management of CAF, including governance and administrative procedures, ensure the efficient and professional organisation of all CAF competitions and support the growth and development of football in all countries and regions of CAF, among others. The Fatma Samoura led team has the task of improving the reputation of the institution and better prepare the Confederation for future challenges. With her knowledge as FIFA's Secretary General and former UN diplomat, she is expected to make recommendations on putting CAF on a good footing.