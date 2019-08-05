Cameroon: National Assembly - Saudi Ambassador Lauds Solid Cooperation Ties

Ambassador Mohammed Suliman Al Mussher had a farewell audience with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril on August 1, 2019.

The Speaker of Cameroon's National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril and the outgoing Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Cameroon, Mohammed Suliman Al Mussher on August 1, 2019 at the cabinet of the House Speaker discussed relations between the two countries in the farewell audience granted to the Saudi diplomat who has come to end of his mission in Cameroon. Talking to the press after the discussions, the Ambassador said he came to say goodbye to Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril. He used the occasion to thank the House Speaker for all his support and assistance that enable him accomplish his mission in Cameroon well. He said relations between Cameroon and Saudi Arabia were solid, historic and old, stating that two countries recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of the relations. As Ambassador Mohammed Suliman Al Mussher leaves Cameroon, memories of the hallmark of the relations during his mission in the country remain in his mind. He said Saudi Arabia has constructed its embassy and residences of staff in Yaounde. Justifying the choice to construct the embassy which is among the first in Africa, the Saudi diplomat said, his country took into consideration Cameroon's weight at the regional and international levels. He boasted that the architecture used is different, beautiful and attractive.