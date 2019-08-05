Cameroon-Saudi Arabia Relations - Ambassador Honoured At State Diner

Mohammed Suliman Almussher was raised to the rank of Grand Officer of the National Order of Valour during a State diner offered him on July 31, 2019.

As a typical diplomatic practice, a State diner was on July 31, 2019 offered the out-going Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Cameroon, Mohammed Suliman Almussher. The State diner was presided at by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum and attended by some members of government and the diplomatic corps. Mohammed Suliman Almussher was during the diner decorated with the medal of Grand Officer of the National Order of Valour by Minister Adoum Gargoum on behalf of the President of the Republic. Minister Gargoum in his toast at the diner highlighted several achievements recorded by Mohammed Suliman Almussher during his diplomatic stay in Cameroon, noting that the out-going Ambassador leaves behind lasting diplomatic memories to be cherished. The Saudi Arabian diplomat who spoke through an interpreter after receiving his medal said he was honoured and at the same time humbled with such a distinction. Going by him, it attests to the strong diplomatic and friendly ties existing between Cameroon and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Earlier in his toast, he thanked the government of Cameroon and appreciated the collaboration offered him by both officials and individuals during his six years stay in Cameroon. Mohammed Suliman Almussher said, to him, it was not a farewell diner because very close people only rather say goodbye. While praying for peace and prosperity for Cameroon, he acknowledged having created exceptional and solid ties in Cameroon as he piloted diplomatic relations between Cameroon and Saudi Arabia. The out-going Ambassador said the hospitality and generosity of Cameroonians remain dear to him.