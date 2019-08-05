Cameroon-Congo Joint Project - Construction of Chollet Hep Dam Imminent

The examination and adoption of different terms of references of the 600-megawatt dam over the River Dja will pave the way for international call for tender and environmental impact assessment.

The Chollet hydroelectricity dam project over River Dja bordering Cameroon and Congo has had a great leap forward with the adoption of several terms of references. During a ministers' meeting on August 1, which succeeded an experts' meeting of the inter-state follow-up committee of the Chollet hydroelectricity development project and associated electricity transmission lines, five important texts were adopted. The terms of references include: preliminary design outline, detailed project proposal, tender documents, tender pre-qualification conditions as well as environmental and social impact assessment. Following the adoption of the terms of references by Cameroon's Minister of Water Resources and Energy, Gaston Eloundou Essomba and Congo's Minister of Energy and Hydraulic, Serge Blaise Zoniaba, an international call for tender will be launched. The latest date for manifestation of interest has been fixed for September 30, 2019. Once a construction company will be retained and contracted, works are expected to begin. Both Yaounde and Brazzaville have committed to accelerate the mobilization process of funds in their respective spheres in order to ensure the continuity of activities of the project. Cameroonian-born Richard Balla, Director of the Chollet Project told reporters that 600-megawatt dam and power plant will be construction through a build-operate-transfer deal. He said the first phase of the project will supply electricity to Cameroon and Congo, while later phases will extend transmission to DR Congo, Gabon and Central African Republic. It should be recalled a memorandum of understanding for the putting in place of the Chollet HEP dam project was signed on October 28, 2010, by the governments of Cameroon and Congo. The project was born out of the initiative of Presidents Paul Biya of Cameroon and Denis Sassou Nguesso of Congo. The Chollet project is part of the integrated priority projects of the Regional Economic Programme of the central African sub-region. Besides valorizing the hydroelectric potential of the River Dja, thousands of direct and indirect jobs are envisaged.