Cameroon: Return to Normalcy in NW/SW - UNDP Supports Economic Recovery, Social Cohesion

A quick return to normalcy in the North West and South West regions preoccupies the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, whose small grants initiative to help matters inspires hope for many, suffering the consequences of the socio-political and security crisis rocking the regions. In effect, the UNDP has signed MOUs with some 18 North West and South West-based Civil Society Organisations to promote early economic recovery and social cohesion, support infrastructure and livelihood recovery in the affected regions. All beneficiary CSOs have received FCFA 180 million to fund projects that address livelihood issues, but also community dialogue, economic recovery and social cohesion through sports. The MOU event on 31st July, 2019 stressed the need for contributions to the wider effort of the Cameroon government and UN Agencies in Cameroon to promote social cohesion, reduce vulnerability and assist efforts in the North West and South West. It was against this backdrop, that the Resident Representative of the UNDP, Jean Luc Stalon said his organization's strategic support to Cameroon's development agenda for 2018-2020 is based on UN development assistance framework. It is all about support that focuses on the creation of inclusive jobs and resilience of the vulnerable to economic, social and environmental shocks. Jean Luc Stalon said the UNDP could not be indifferent at a moment when Cameroon is struggling to free itself from the suffocating grip of internal and external challenges with incursions of violent extremist groups in the North and the crisis in the North West and South West regions. The event also featured the Ambassador of Japan to Cameroon, H E Tsutomu Osawa who revealed his government's FCFA 59 million contribution to the Small Grants Facility in support for Cameroon's stability and economic development. The MOU covers projects in the domains of food security, local business, social cohesion, employment, farming, fishing and building of capacities of beneficiary CSO's to deliver and impact the livelihoods of the vulnerable, especially women and children.