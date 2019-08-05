Sudan: Baath Party Student Leader Beaten-Up in Sudanese Capital

Khartoum — A student member of the Arab Socialist Baath Party was assaulted by security agents in Khartoum on Tuesday.

Student leader Musab Rizgallah left the party's headquarters on Tuesday afternoon. Late in the evening, he was found lying in a street in Khartoum North.

After he was severely beaten on all parts of his body, his head was shaved, and his cell phone was smashed, he was dumped on the street, Baath Party leader Adil Khalafallah said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, Rizgallah was assaulted by agents of the Student Security. He pointed to similar incidents, at El Nilein University and Omdurman El Ahliya University, in which elements of the Student Security were involved.

Rizgallah was taken to Fideil Hospital in Khartoum. The party filed a complaint at the Shambat police station in Khartoum North.

On July 29, the office of El Baath El Sudani daily was ransacked by unknown assailants. The house of the newspaper's editor-in-chief of the daily was attacked five days before.

