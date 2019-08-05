Ghana: Man Fined Gh¢8,400 for Hitting Girlfriend With a Mallet

Mr Oppong Kofi Sarpong, a tiler, has been ordered by the Accra Circuit Court "6" to pay a fine of GH¢8,400.00 in default serve five years imprisonment.

The convict will in addition, pay all the medical bills of Ms Sarah Mensah, whose head was hit with the mallet at the Kanda Estate in Accra on May 27, 2019, when she was asleep.

Mr Sarpong was convicted and sentenced on his own plea of guilty when he appeared before Madam Eva Bannerman Williams, the Circuit Court Judge.

There was a misunderstanding between the two lovers over a lady, resulting in the attack of the victim.

Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, Prosecutor, said that both Sarpong and Sarah had lived together as lovers for the past 15 years and blessed with two children.

He said that on May 26, 2019, the convict spent the night with another woman in one of the rooms in the house.

The prosecutor said that a misunderstanding broke out between the two love birds the following day, May 27, 2019, at dawn over the lady the convict had previously spent the night with.

He said that on the same day of the misunderstanding, and at about 11pm, Sarpong took a mallet and inflicted wounds on the head and left hand of Sarah whilst she was fast asleep.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said that the victim cried for help and Madam Rashiratu Adams, another hairdresser together with other neighbours rushed to her rescue and took her to the Police Hospital where she was admitted and treated, after which a report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service at the Nima Police Station.

He said that Prince Kofi Sarpong ran away after the crime but was later arrested.