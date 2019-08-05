Nigeria: Kaduna Court Grants El-Zakzaky Permission to Go for Treatment in India

Photo: Mbazri/Wikimedia
Ibrahim El-Zakzaky (file photo).
5 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ben Agande

Kaduna — Kaduna court grants El Zakzaky permission to go to India for treatment.

Court session on going.

Judge reading out condition attached. One of the conditions include he will go with DSS officials.

Details later...

