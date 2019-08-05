Malawi: Gomani V Ask Parents to Send Children to School

Lilongwe — Inkosi Ya Makosi Gomani V has urged parents in the country to send their children to school for them to have a brighter future.

He was speaking this at the Mini-Umhlangano on Saturday which was his first visit to Maseko Ngoni Lilongwe chapter in Lumbadzi.

"I am glad that you are teaching our children about our culture but, I want to urge you to send them to school so that they can have a brighter future and be responsible citizen," Gomani V said.

He said that the future of this nation it is in the hands of the youths as they are majority of the population.

"The future of this country belongs to the youths, so let us teach them how they can stay away from troubles to develop our country," Gomani V said.

He said he was impressed to see young girls and boys speaking IsiZulu and dancing the traditional dances in town.

"I must admit that I am happy that I never thought the youths in urban areas like here can be so in love with their traditional culture.

"We want to encourage the Maseko Ngoni Lilongwe chapter to continue the good work you are doing of keeping and passing our culture values to the future generation," Gomani V said.

He added that people should remain god fearing and love each other without looking at someone tribe.

"Let us love one another regardless of the tribe, whether it's a Ngoni, Lhomwe or Chewa among others, we are all Malawians and the most important thing is to fear God," Gomani V said.

The representative from Traditional Authority (TA) Chitukula in Lumbadzi expressed gratitude for the visit of Inkosi Ya Makosi Gomani V in the area.

Lumbadzi Zone Chairlady, Rose Gondwe-Naphiri said activities of the Maseko Ngoni in Lilongwe are keeping the culture alive in the city.

"This has shown us that people are able to preserve their culture regardless of where they are and the coming in of our king to visit us it has given us momentum to continue saving our traditional values," she said.